Beautiful home gardens take center stage at children’s theater fundraiser

The Kellys have a motto that expresses the way they see the world and live their life together: Life is a journey.
It’s reflected in the garden they’ve cultivated at their Kennewick home, which has areas dedicated to the past, present and future, plus a stream with frogs and other delights.
And every couple of weeks, something new is bursting with color and beauty.
“My wife has a very green thumb and loves plants. Every two weeks or so, she’d go buy something (to add to the garden). She says, ‘I always want my garden to have something blooming,’” said Dave Kelly, who created the garden with his wife, Kelly. (That’s not a typo; she’s Kelly Kelly).
As a result of that approach, “it’s the kind of garden that changes,” Dave Kelly said. “It’s ever-changing.”
It’ll be on display June 17 as part of Academy of Children’s Theatre’s annual Garden Arts Tour.
Six unique Tri-City home gardens will be opened to the public during the event, with self-guided tours available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Musicians and other artists will entertain and create at the garden venues throughout the day.
The event raises money for Academy of Children’s Theatre, which stages productions and offers dramatic arts instruction and opportunities for youth.
My wife has a very green thumb and loves plants. Every two weeks or so, she’d go buy something (to add to the garden). She says, ‘I always want my garden to have something blooming.
Dave Kelly
It’s the only theater organization of its kind in the region; last year, it served more than 6,000 local students.
The Kelly garden was featured on the Garden Arts Tour a few years back, but this year it’s more mature and has some new features, Dave Kelly said.
He and his wife were excited to take part once again to support Academy of Children’s Theatre, he said.
“One of the things about the Tri-Cities that’s so amazing is how the community support the arts and all the good things that are available for kids,” Dave Kelly said. “When they came and asked (about participating in the garden tour again), that’s why we said yes. It’s such a good cause.”
The other gardens on the tour:
▪ A “riverside entertainment estate” that’s been described as the Tri-City version of the famed Butchart Gardens.
▪ A “hummingbird haven” cultivated by a master gardener with a dramatic view of the Yakima River flood plain.
▪ A “shady and engaging” retreat filled with birdhouses, metal art, creative pots, sculptures, antiques, a koi pond, flower garden and more.
▪ A classic European garden that evokes a landscape painting.
▪ A “vineyard oasis” on a hillside.
Tickets for the Garden Arts Tour are $20 and are available at Beaver Bark, Heritage Nursery, McCurley Integrity Honda, Academy of Children’s Theatre and online at academyofchildrenstheatre.org. Maps are available online as well.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments