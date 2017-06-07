Sunset at Southridge
Sunset at Southridge Courtesy city of Kennewick
Sunset at Southridge Courtesy city of Kennewick

Arts & Entertainment

June 07, 2017 11:53 AM

Things to Do

Sunset at Southridge

5:30-8 p.m. June 9

Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick

Every food vender offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Live music by OK2Botay/Bram Brata and free kid’s activity. Limited tables available for seating. Bring chairs or blankets.

Richland Regatta

9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9-11

Howard Amon Park, Richland

Nonstop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 mph. Enjoy a variety of food from vendors or watch the roostertails fly as you sit in the beer garden. Free admission. Pit passes: $10.

Chalk art 060817
Mike Powell, of Kennewick, works on his bee on a flower chalk drawing as his daughter Alyxandria, 17, draws Pokemon characters for her entry during a recent Chalk Art Festival as people walk by at The Uptown Shopping Center in Richland on Saturday. The 18th Annual Festival event is Saturday.
Matt Gade Tri-City Herald file

18th Annual Chalk Art Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10

Uptown Shopping Center, Richland

Enter to create your own masterpiece on a sidewalk square or simply come to see the sidewalk transformed. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with judging in different age categories beginning at noon. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Mid-Columbia Mopar Show N’ Shine Car Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10

Columbia Point Park, Richland

This is a family friendly event with vehicle registration beginning at 9 a.m. and award ceremony at 3 p.m.

Fort Walla Walla Days

10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10-11

Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Rd., Walla Walla

A family oriented, two-day event commemorating Walla Walla Valley regional heritage with historic re-enactors, live demonstrations, music, dancing, children’s pioneer games and more. Admission: adults $8, seniors $7, children 6-12 are $3.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Former US ambassador gives eyewitness account of Notre Dame attack 2:10

Former US ambassador gives eyewitness account of Notre Dame attack

View More Video

Entertainment Videos