Things to Do

Sunset at Southridge
5:30-8 p.m. June 9
Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick
Every food vender offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Live music by OK2Botay/Bram Brata and free kid’s activity. Limited tables available for seating. Bring chairs or blankets.
Richland Regatta
9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9-11
Howard Amon Park, Richland
Nonstop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 mph. Enjoy a variety of food from vendors or watch the roostertails fly as you sit in the beer garden. Free admission. Pit passes: $10.
18th Annual Chalk Art Festival
9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10
Uptown Shopping Center, Richland
Enter to create your own masterpiece on a sidewalk square or simply come to see the sidewalk transformed. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with judging in different age categories beginning at noon. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m.
Mid-Columbia Mopar Show N’ Shine Car Show
9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10
Columbia Point Park, Richland
This is a family friendly event with vehicle registration beginning at 9 a.m. and award ceremony at 3 p.m.
Fort Walla Walla Days
10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10-11
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Rd., Walla Walla
A family oriented, two-day event commemorating Walla Walla Valley regional heritage with historic re-enactors, live demonstrations, music, dancing, children’s pioneer games and more. Admission: adults $8, seniors $7, children 6-12 are $3.
