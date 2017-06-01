John Doe.
John Doe. Courtesy of Jim Herrington
John Doe. Courtesy of Jim Herrington

Arts & Entertainment

June 01, 2017 5:44 PM

Live music planned June 4, 13 at Charles Smith in Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

WALLA WALLA

A pair of concerts are planned in June at the Charles Smith tasting room, 35 S. Spokane St., Walla Walla.

John Doe & His Rock ‘N Roll Band will perform June 4. The former frontman for the L.A. punk band X, plays “psychedelic soul music from the Arizona desert.”

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of show. Tickets: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1452686.

The Johnny Cash tribute band Cash’d Out will take the stage on June 13. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of show. They’re available at ticketfly.com/event/1444687.

Both shows start at 7 p.m. and are for people 21 and older.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway 2:25

Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway

View More Video

Entertainment Videos