Live Cinema of Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’ planned June 14

Want to see the famed Royal Shakespeare Company perform Julius Caesar? You don’t need to make a trip to England, just Walla Walla.
A Live Cinema screening of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy is at 6 p.m. June 14 at Gesa Power House Theatre.
Through the Live Cinema series, current productions by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Ballet and Royal Opera are filmed live and rebroadcast.
The Julius Caesar production is directed by Angus Jackson.
This screening runs about three hours, including one intermission.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
