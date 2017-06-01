Adventures Underground bookstore.
Arts & Entertainment

June 01, 2017 5:43 PM

Adventures Underground celebrates 10 years with events this weekend

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Adventures Underground in Richland is celebrating its 10th anniversary with events this weekend.

A Market Night runs 4-9 p.m. June 2 and an Uptown Block Party is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 3, with a special midnight movie screening at the Uptown Theatre.

Some vendors from the Richland Farmers Market will be on hand both days, along with local authors, artists, food trucks and live music.

And beloved shop dog Charley will be on hand.

Adventures Underground sells books, comics, toys and the like. It’s at 1391 George Washington Way, in the Uptown Shopping Center.

