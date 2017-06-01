Map making at center of Richland artist’s new show

A new exhibit featuring work by Tri-City native Jay Hollick is on display through June 29 at Allied Arts’ Gallery at the Park in Richland.
A public reception is 6-8 p.m. June 2 at the gallery, 89 Lee Blvd.
Hollick, who was born and raised in Richland, uses maps in his art.
“(He) uses graphite to draw out maps depicting the relationship between himself and his city. Art is his way of gaining a deeper understanding of who he is as a person and how that relates to Richland,” a news release said.
“Using maps as the medium for this project was the natural choice for Hollick. Mapmaking is undoubtedly an accepted method of recording knowledge and cataloging places, and Hollick also believes maps offer an opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future, and to discover more information about the time period in which the map was created,” the release said.
Hollick said his maps are “structured documents imbued with my personal influence,” just like Richland “has an accepted history, marked with personal stories.”
More on Hollick’s work: jayhollick.com.
