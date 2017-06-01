Arts & Entertainment

June 01, 2017 5:41 PM

Former West Richland woman pens debut thriller

Tri-City Herald

A former West Richland nurse has penned a murder mystery thriller that will be available on Amazon this month.

Audrey J. Cole, who worked at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and lived in West Richland with her family from 2007-13, is releasing The Recipient on June 13.

The book is set in Seattle and revolves around a police officer framed for murder, a now-deceased serial killer and a man given a second chance — or perhaps a terrible burden — after an organ transplant.

Cole now lives in Australia, where her husband is working on a doctorate.

More online: audreyjcole.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway 2:25

Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway

View More Video

Entertainment Videos