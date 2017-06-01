Former West Richland woman pens debut thriller

A former West Richland nurse has penned a murder mystery thriller that will be available on Amazon this month.
Audrey J. Cole, who worked at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and lived in West Richland with her family from 2007-13, is releasing The Recipient on June 13.
The book is set in Seattle and revolves around a police officer framed for murder, a now-deceased serial killer and a man given a second chance — or perhaps a terrible burden — after an organ transplant.
Cole now lives in Australia, where her husband is working on a doctorate.
More online: audreyjcole.com.
