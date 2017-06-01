Prosser Scottish Fest & Highland Games set June 3

The annual Prosser Scottish Fest & Highland Games is set June 3 at the Prosser Wine & Food Park, 2840 Lee Road.
The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes live Celtic music, a Scottish market, food, drinks, games and other activities. The musical acts SeaStar, The Blarney Cats, Skweez The Weezle, the Three Rivers Dulcimer Society and the Columbia Regional Pipe Band will perform.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and younger.
More information: prosserscottishfest.org.
Comments