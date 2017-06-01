Tri-City things to do for June 2-11

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Jun 2
Comedy
Heath Harmison, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. PG-13 style of comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Friday Night Flights, Music & Bites, 6-9 p.m., Badger Mountain Vineyard, 1106 N. Jurupa St., Kennewick. Appetizer bites from CG Public House & Catering paired with Powers wines. Live music by local musician Eddie Manzanares. Call 509-627-4986.
Jamie Nasario, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
McTuff, Jazz heavyweights from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
sat | Jun 3
Art
Paint Your Pet Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 618 Lago Vista, Richland. Cost: $100. Learn how to paint your pet using watercolors (and a touch of mixed media thrown in for fun, or is that fur?). Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Heath Harmison, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. PG-13 style of comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Sock Hop, 6-10 p.m., Stone Ridge Event Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost $5. All ages welcome. Rockin’ all your favorite 50 & 60s tunes. Beer garden for 21+. Snack bar. FREE tickets if you cruise in your hot rod or classic car. Tickets: bit.ly/pasco-sock-hop. Call 509-948-6974.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Delicatessen’ (1991), 12 a.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 donation at door. Midnight screening of the 1991 cult black comedy. Call 509-375-0360.
Misc.
Kahlotus Days Community Festival, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., 140 W Martin St., Kahlotus. Kids zone, Food vendors, mechanical Bull riding, 5k Run\Walk, Pancake Breakfast, Softball Tournament, Parade, and Street Dance. Call 360-306-0405.
Prosser Scottish Fest & Highland Games, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Prosser Wine & Food Park, 2840 Lee Road, Prosser, Live Celtic music, a Scottish market, food, drinks, games and other activities. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. More information: prosserscottishfest.org.
Old Fashioned Day in the Park, 12-4 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. No Discover Pass needed. Children can learn old fashioned games. Call 360-366-1272.
UnWined with HiHo, 6:30-10 p.m., Walter Clore Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. A casual evening out to support HiHo's mission to establish a permanent hands-on children's discovery museum in the Tri-Cities. Tickets are $60 each and include light bites, drinks, dessert, and entertainment. Call 509-786-1000.
Nightlife
Denin Koch, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 6:30-9 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-371-8300.
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-946-8178.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Rage at the Stage Semi Finals, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. All the acts that made it through the prelims duke it out for their chance to perform at the Hapo Stage for the Rage at the Stage finals. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Run to the Ruts, 8:30 a.m., National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 22267 Oregon Hwy 86, Baker City. $15 per entry Celebrate National Trails Day with a walk or run along the National Historic Oregon Trail. Call 541-523-1844.
Urban Greenbelt Trail Hike, 9-11 a.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. This volunteer-led walk will follow Richland’s Urban Greenbelt Trail (UGT), and urban path that encircles the central city. Learn about the City’s history and look at pictures of Richland in earlier days. Weather permitting. Call 509-942-7529.
sun | Jun 4
Nightlife
John Doe & His Rock ’n Roll Band, 7 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Walla. 21+ event. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of show available tasting room or online at: www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1452686. Call 509-526-5230.
mon | Jun 5
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Auditions for ‘Cabaret’, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Actors should prepare a short song, plus may be asked for a cold reading or some basic stage movement. For more information visit www.phtww.com. Call 509-529-6500.
tue | Jun 6
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Workshy, Funk from Denver, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Jun 7
Music
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jun 8
Comedy
Jason Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Three Rivers Senior Life Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. The 9th Annual Event is for seniors who want to live life to the fullest and achieve a safer, happier and healthier lifestyle.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-551-8522.
Migos, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. American hip-hop group from Atlanta. www.ticketmaster.com
Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, with 3rd Date, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Family friendly concert in the park with live entertainment, business vendors, food vendors and a beer and wine garden for those 21 and over.
Nightlife
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; Guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Survivor Celebration BBQ, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7530 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick. Free. Survivors, join us for a BBQ and games. All cancer survivors and their families are welcome. Call 509-737-3413.
fri | Jun 9
Comedy
Jason Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Blue Lotus, Psychedelic Rock from Eugene, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. www.bluelotusband.com. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Wolf’s Wrench, Free-range acoustic fusion feat. Steve Cary & Mark Reeder, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free to Public; $10 pit pass. Non-stop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 miles per hour. Call 509-551-2268.
Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 5-10 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Live music, a Dutch Oven gathering, camping, workshops, dancing, and delicious food. Ticket information: www.mctama.org. Discover Pass required.
sat | Jun 10
Comedy
Jason Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
DJ Style Dance for 16 to 20 year old, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free to Public; $10 pit pass. Non-stop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 miles per hour. Call 509-551-2268.
Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Live music, a Dutch Oven gathering, camping, workshops, dancing, and delicious food. Ticket information: www.mctama.org. No Discover Pass required on Saturday.
Nightlife
DJ SWORTH, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Eddie Manzanares, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Gregory Rawlins, Alt Folk from LaGrande, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Beach Party Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bust out the sunscreen, we’re throwing a beach party! Free admission if you come dressed for the beach. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Wine & Music Festival, 6 p.m., WSU Tri Cities Campus, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $85-$175. Live entertainment, appetizers and tastings from 25 Washington wineries.
Bottles, Brews and Barbecues, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vintner’s Village, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. Tickets: $15 - $75. A wine-filled, music-filled and barbecue-filled day long festival celebrating the good life in Prosser wine country. A 21+ event and ID is required at entrance. 509-830-6301.
18th Annual Chalk Art Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, Richland. Enter to create your own masterpiece on a sidewalk square or simply come to see the sidewalk transformed. Registration opens at 9 a.m.
sun | Jun 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1.-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free to Public; $10 pit pass. Non-stop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 miles per hour. Call 509-551-2268.
Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Live music, a Dutch Oven gathering, camping, workshops, dancing, and delicious food. Ticket information: www.mctama.org. Discover Pass required.
Second Chances Dinner & Auction, 5-8 p.m., St. Patrick Parish, 408 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. $40 Ticket price includes dinner, drinks, entertainment, auction and other fun. A benefit for the STAR Project. Call 509-525-3612.
Music
Tri-City Accordion Social, 3-4:30 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. $5/adult donation. Andy Mirkovich, a professional accordionist from the Seattle area, will perform for the Tri-City Accordion Social together with local accordionists. Call 509-375-4204.
