Blackwool clothing opens June 3 in Kennewick with block party, hip hop

A block party featuring several local hip hop artists is planned June 3 in Kennewick.
The event celebrates the opening of Blackwool clothing store, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 106, in Marineland Village.
Oscar Bautista, who owns the store with Ursula Montes, said the idea is to “bring the community all together and to show people that we’re here to support anybody who wants to show their artistic side.”
The block party starts at 8 p.m. and will include music from DJ Sworth and performances by Karma, Nobi, Topp, Yel and Tino Cruze. Prizes will be handed out to the first 50 people who arrive.
Sponsors include Kriptik Clothing, Couver and Dank Air Freshener.
Blackwool sells men’s and women’s clothing, with an inventory that’s young, contemporary and edgy, Bautista said.
The store’s grand opening is 12 to 4 p.m. June 3. A raffle is planned and prizes include Roasters gift certificates and tickets to the Mini Summer Jam featuring Migos at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on June 8.
Bautista said he’s excited for Blackwool to open its doors. The store will selling clothing, but he also envisions it as a place that nurtures artists and performers, with more events down the road.
Blackwool is on Facebook at facebook.com/blackwoolshop.
Comments