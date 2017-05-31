Things to Do

Here are a few family friendly events coming up this weekend:
Live @ 5 Summer Concert
5-9 p.m. June 1
John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland
The Live @ 5 summer concert series kicks off with a performance by Groove Principal. This family friendly concert in the park is free every Thursday through Aug. 10 with live entertainment, business vendors, food vendors and a beer and wine garden for 21 and older.
Kahlotus Days
7 a.m-9 p.m. June 3
140 W. Martin St., Kahlotus
Events include a Battle of the Bulls mechanical bull contest, a 5K run/walk, parade, street dance, kids activities and more. Admission is free. The kids’ area costs $5 for the day, bull riding is $5 and the pancake breakfast is $8. www.facebook.com/KahlotusDays/
Prosser Scottish Fest & Highland Games
9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 3
Prosser Wine & Food Park, 2840 Lee Road, Prosser
Live Celtic music, a Scottish market, food, drinks, games and other activities. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. More information: prosserscottishfest.org.
Old Fashioned Day in the Park
Noon-4 p.m.
Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Rd., Pasco
This is a free day in the park so no Discover Pass needed. Children will learn old fashioned games and that it can be fun to go to the park.
50’s Sock Hop
6-10 p.m. June 3
Stoneridge Events Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco
Sock Hop beneath the gazebo. All ages welcome. Rockin’ all your favorite ‘50 & ‘60s tunes. Beer garden for 21 and older. Snack bar. Tickets $5. Free tickets if you cruise in your hot rod or classic car. Tickets: bit.ly/pasco-sock-hop.
