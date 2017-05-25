Live@5 summer concert series kicks off June 1 in Richland

The popular Live@5 summer concert series at John Dam Plaza in Richland kicks off June 1.
HAPO Community Credit Union is sponsoring the event, along with McCurley Integrity Mazda, Ice Harbor Brewing Co., Smasne Cellars and Russ Dean RV.
The concerts start at 5 p.m. Thursdays. There’s no admission fee, and food and beverage vendors are on hand. The concerts are open to all ages.
Here’s the lineup: Groove Principal on June 1; 3rd Date on June 8; Black Rose Concept on June 15; Jagged Edge/Harbor & Home on June 22; VooDoo Alley on June 29; Stompin Ground on July 6; Colorblind on July 13; Fallout on July 20; U4RIA on July 27; Nerve Cents on Aug. 3; and Colorblind on Aug. 10.
More information: facebook.com/tcliveat5.
Comments