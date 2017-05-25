Arts & Entertainment

May 25, 2017 6:06 PM

Mid-Columbia Ballet dancers to perform at prestigious festival

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Mid-Columbia Ballet dancers will perform at the 10th annual Spring to Dance festival May 26-28 in St. Louis, Mo.

It’s the first pre-professional company asked to perform there, a news release said.

Fifteen Mid-Columbia Ballet dancers ages 14 to 21 will perform May 27, in the same program as the acclaimed San Francisco Ballet.

“This honor recognizes the high technical and artistic artistry of the dancers and artistic leadership of (Mid-Columbia Ballet), directed by Debra Pearse Rogo,” the release said. Thirty professional dance companies from around the country will participate in the festival.

The Richland company was approached because of its affiliation with Regional Dance America/Pacific, an association of ballet companies, the release said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
Pasco veteran Doug Arbogast recalls Vietnam military service 1:26

Pasco veteran Doug Arbogast recalls Vietnam military service

View More Video

Entertainment Videos