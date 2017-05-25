Mid-Columbia Ballet dancers to perform at prestigious festival

Mid-Columbia Ballet dancers will perform at the 10th annual Spring to Dance festival May 26-28 in St. Louis, Mo.
It’s the first pre-professional company asked to perform there, a news release said.
Fifteen Mid-Columbia Ballet dancers ages 14 to 21 will perform May 27, in the same program as the acclaimed San Francisco Ballet.
“This honor recognizes the high technical and artistic artistry of the dancers and artistic leadership of (Mid-Columbia Ballet), directed by Debra Pearse Rogo,” the release said. Thirty professional dance companies from around the country will participate in the festival.
The Richland company was approached because of its affiliation with Regional Dance America/Pacific, an association of ballet companies, the release said.
