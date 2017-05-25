Arts & Entertainment

May 25, 2017 6:05 PM

Kahlotus Days brings fun on June 3

By Sara Schilling

Kahlotus Days is set for June 3 in the small Franklin County city.

Events include a Battle of the Bulls mechanical bull contest, a 5K run/walk, parade, street dance, kids’ activities and more.

Admission is free. The kids’ area costs $5 for the day, bull riding is $5 and the pancake breakfast is $8.

The 5K run/walk and pancake breakfast start at 7 a.m., followed by a softball tournament at 8 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m.

The Kids Zone opens at 12 p.m. and the mechanical bull starts at 3 p.m., followed by the street dance at 8 p.m.

