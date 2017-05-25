Tri-City things to do for May 26-June 4

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | May 26
Comedy
Gibran Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Mule Mania & Dayton Days, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Dayton. Free. Mule & donkey competitions, chuck wagon cook off, parade, live bands, food. See website for full schedule: www.historicdayton.com. Call 509-382-4825.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sex Mission, Spiritual Psychedelic Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Frazer Wambeke, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Theater
Richland Players - ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, 8 p.m., Richland Players Theatre, 608 The Parkway, Richland. This play contains strong language and adult content. Tickets: $15 Adults/$12 Students, Military and Seniors available at the box office or online at www.richlandplayers.org. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | May 27
Comedy
Gibran Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass; The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Memorial Day Not Forgotten Ride, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson, 3305 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick. Pancake breakfast, benefit ride, games, lunch & prizes. Cost: $15 rider/$10 passenger. Proceeds benefit local combat veterans. RSVP to notforgottenride2017.eventbrite.com.
Mule Mania & Dayton Days, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Dayton. Free. Mule & Donkey competitions, chuck wagon cook off, parade, live bands, food. See website for full schedule: www.historicdayton.com. Call 509-382-4825.
Nightlife
Black Dolly, Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH at the Crier, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
The Knutzen Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Barley’s Brew Hub, 3220 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Call 509-221-1534.
Theater
Richland Players - ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, 8 p.m., Richland Players Theatre, 608 The Parkway, Richland. This play contains strong language and adult content. Tickets: $15 Adults/$12 Students, Military and Seniors available at the box office or online at www.richlandplayers.org. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | May 28
Comedy
Derek Sheen, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1.-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Mule Mania & Dayton Days, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Dayton. Free. Mule & Donkey competitions, chuck wagon cook off, parade, live bands, food. See website for full schedule: www.historicdayton.com. Call 509-382-4825.
Pacific Northwest Mustang Show & Shine, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Point Marina Park, Richland. Free. Enjoy a beautiful view of the river but an even better view of all the classic Mustangs and other cars.
Nightlife
Hells Belles, 5-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Tickets available at Clover Island Inn or Brownpapertickets.com. Call 509-586-0541.
Theater
Richland Players - ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, 2 p.m., Richland Players Theatre, 608 The Parkway, Richland. This play contains strong language and adult content. Tickets: $15 Adults/$12 Students, Military and Seniors available at the box office or online at www.richlandplayers.org. Call 509-943-1991.
mon | May 29
Music
Rage at the Stage Battle of the Bands Prelims, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Categories include full band, solo/duo and junior (18 and under). Contact Emerald of Siam for details. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | May 30
Art
Wet Palette Paint Night, 6:30-9 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Cost: $45. Register at www.terrablanca.com/Events. Call 509-554-2587.
Canvas and Cocktails, Instructor-led Art, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Grab a friend, family or significant other and paint together. Cost: $35 which includes all the supplies. Call 509-946-9328.
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | May 31
Nightlife
Jazz Jam Night, with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, Retro-Pop American Song Book, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jun 1
Art
First Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick. Stroll around the approximate 10 block area of historic downtown to view art galleries, and shops filled with art and the artists who create them.
Comedy
Heath Harmison, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. PG-13 style of comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Jun 2
Comedy
Heath Harmison, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. PG-13 style of comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, TBD, 7 p.m., and TBD, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
McTuff, Jazz heavyweights from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Jamie Nasario, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
sat | Jun 3
Art
Paint Your Pet Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 618 Lago Vista, Richland. Cost: $100. Learn how to paint your pet using watercolors (and a touch of mixed media thrown in for fun, or is that fur?). Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Heath Harmison, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. PG-13 style of comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Sock Hop, 6-10 p.m., Stone Ridge Event Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost $5. All ages welcome. Rockin’ all your favorite 50 & 60s tunes. Beer garden for 21+. Snack bar. FREE tickets if you cruise in your hot rod or classic car. Tickets: bit.ly/pasco-sock-hop. Call 509-948-6974.
Film
Planetarium shows, TBD, 2 p.m., and TBD, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Kahlotus Days Community Festival, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., 140 W Martin St., Kahlotus. Kids zone, Food vendors, mechanical Bull riding, 5k Run\Walk, Pancake Breakfast, Softball Tournament, Parade, and Street Dance. Call 360-306-0405.
Old Fashioned Day in the Park, 12-4 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. No Discover Pass needed. Children can learn old fashioned games. Call 360-366-1272.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Rage at the Stage Semi Finals, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. All the acts that made it through the prelims duke it out for their chance to perform at the Hapo Stage for the Rage at the Stage finals. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-946-8178.
Denin Koch, 6-9 p.m., J. Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Sports
Run to the Ruts, 8:30 a.m., National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, 22267 Oregon Hwy 86, Baker City. $15 per entry Celebrate National Trails Day with a walk or run along the National Historic Oregon Trail. Call 541-523-1844.
Urban Greenbelt Trail Hike, 9-11 a.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. This volunteer-led walk will follow Richland's Urban Greenbelt Trail (UGT), and urban path that encircles the central city. Learn about the City's history and look at pictures of Richland in earlier days. Weather permitting. Call 509-942-7529.
sun | Jun 4
Nightlife
John Doe & His Rock ’n Roll Band, 7 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Walla. 21+ event. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of show available tasting room or online at: www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1452686. Call 509-526-5230.
