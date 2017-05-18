Kamiakin High presents ‘Man of La Mancha’ on May 19-20

Kamiakin High School is presenting Man of La Mancha on May 19-20.
Performances are at 7 p.m. both days in the auditorium at the school, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick.
The production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical brings together the school’s drama club and vocal and instrumental music programs.
“I wanted to produce something that would challenge students and that they would enjoy performing,” said Chris Hamilton, drama club adviser, in a statement.
He also wanted to “further connect the school to our increasingly diverse community,” he said.
The show is based on Miguel de Cervantes’ classic Don Quixote.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
