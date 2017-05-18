The Ultimate Wine Run & Fun event is May 20 at Badger Mountain Vineyards and Powers Winery, 1106 N. Jurupa St., Kennewick.
It will include a 5K run, live DJ, a mechanical bull, food trucks and wine.
Gates open at 2:30 p.m. The 5K starts at 4:30 p.m., with wine tasting running from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Participants should park at La Pierre baseball park at 400 Lesa Marie Lane, Kennewick, and catch a shuttle.
Registration is $65 for just the 5K or wine tasting, or $80 for both.
To sign up, go to theultimatewinerun.com/tri-cities-wa.
