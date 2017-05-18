Arts & Entertainment

Northwest Paddleboarding offers free yoga on Sundays

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

May 18, 2017 6:54 PM

Northwest Paddleboarding is once again offering Free Yoga in the Park on Sundays.

The beginner-level yoga classes start at 9 a.m. at Howard Amon Park, behind the Richland Community Center.

Dates are May 21, June 4, June 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17.

Participants must sign a digital waiver, at tinyurl.com/freeyogawaiver, before taking the class.

People who signed the waiver last year don’t need to again.

The classes last about an hour.

For sponsorship or vendor opportunities, email krista@northwestpaddleboarding.com.

