Arts & Entertainment

May 18, 2017 6:50 PM

Tri-Cities Wine and Music Festival set June 10

By Sara Schilling

The third annual Tri-Cities Wine and Music Festival is June 10 at Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland.

It starts at 6 p.m. and includes classic rock from Arny Bailey and Friends, featuring Peter Rivera, formerly of Rare Earth, and wine from more than 20 Washington wineries.

Olive Café in Walla Wall will serve food.

Numerica Credit Union, Russ Dean RV and URock Radio are sponsors, and the event is organized by WSU and the Auction of Washington Wines.

Tickets start at $85 per person. Various packages are available. To buy tickets, go to auctionofwashingtonwines.org.

Proceeds will go to WSU viticulture and enology research.

