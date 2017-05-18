Arts & Entertainment

May 18, 2017 6:49 PM

Male revue ‘Hunks’ stopping in Walla Walla on June 16

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

The male revue Hunks: The Show is stopping in Walla Walla on June 16.

It starts at 8 p.m. at Gesa Power House Theatre and is recommended for adults only.

Hunks is a high-energy performance showcasing some of the sexiest men alive as they sing, dance, and entertain through choreographed routines,” a news release said. “Straight from the Las Vegas strip, this show incorporates lights, music and fun costumes.”

Tickets start at $25. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.

