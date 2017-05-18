Buy 1, get 1 free ticket deal for Migos show in Kennewick

Tickets to the Migos concert set June 8 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick are buy one, get one free for a limited time.
The special sale ends Saturday. Tickets start at $42 and are available through Ticketmaster, the Toyota Center box office and at The Clouded Glass in Kennewick.
The concert, which also features Lil Yachty, Eric Bellinger, Famous Dex, Luke Christopher and more, is called Mini Summer Jam.
The show’s organizer has promised a good time.
“It’ll be fun, a summer jam,” La Fonte Joe, owner of Bonaphied Entertainment, has told the Herald.
“Migos is at the top of their game right now. We’re getting them in the Tri-Cities at the peak of their career,” he said.
Made up of rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, Migos is known for hits such as Bad and Boujee.
