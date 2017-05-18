Tri-City painter is man of few words, but plentiful talent

Chance Watt is a man of few words.
He doesn’t relish talking about himself or spending too much time trying to explain his work.
But put a paintbrush in his hand, put a piece of canvas or metal in front of him, and he’ll do all sorts of talking — with each brush stroke, with each line, curve and color choice.
Watt’s work is “so free and vibrant and emotional,” said Josiah Savino, a photographer/videographer and frequent collaborator. “His level of detail is amazing.”
It’ll be on display May 27 during a solo show at BlankSpace in Kennewick.
The show starts at 6 p.m. and will include music from Chicago indie jazz singer Victoria Rojas, along with free wine and drinks, plus food and desserts.
Watt will do live painting during the event, and he’ll display about 18 pieces.
His most recent work includes a series of portraits in collaboration with Savino of Boise and Tri-City photographer Taylor Alton, along with models Natalie Badgley and Morgan Anders.
A lot of his colors contradict themselves, but in a good way. It’s pleasing and it makes you think. It takes you in, brings you all the way around.
Clarisa Gonzalez, Watt’s manager
Watt worked off Savino and Alton’s photos of the models, creating stunning, surreal-yet-realistic, utterly modern and beautiful pieces.
They’re alive with shapes and vivid color.
Clarisa Gonzalez, Watt’s manager, said the painter shines so brightly in part because of his use of color.
“A lot of his colors contradict themselves, but in a good way,” she said. “It’s pleasing and it makes you think. It takes you in, brings you all the way around.”
Watt, 24, grew up in the Tri-Cities, graduating from River View High School in Finley in 2011.
He wrestled and played football as a teen, and he didn’t tap into his artistic gifts until college.
While in college, he visited the uncle of his then-girlfriend. The man was an artist and had paintings of old-school superheroes on his walls. Watt was struck by the work.
“I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool. I think I might want to do that,’ ” he recalled.
His first piece was a painting of Marilyn Monroe. Many more paintings followed.
By day, Watt works with his father as a contractor in industrial insulation. In his off time, he paints.
He works quickly and confidently. And he can get lost in it.
Sometimes, “a couple hours go by and I’m like, ‘Woah, where am I?’” he said with a laugh.
I feel like he’s the next all-star painter. He’s going to be one of the best painters in the world. For people to miss out on him doing his thing live would be a sad thing.
Josiah Savino, a photographer/videographer
Watt is a perfectionist who holds himself to a high standard. He said he’s having fun, and still learning.
He looks to painters like Voka and Jimmy Law as inspirations.
He loves what he does. “I like to build and create things,” he said. It’s who he is.
Watt has taken part in other shows, in places from Montana to Seattle. The BlankSpace event is his first solo show in the Tri-Cities.
He said he’s excited to share his paintings with a hometown crowd.
“I hope everyone has fun,” he said.
Savino said Watt’s show is not to be missed. The painter is going places — big places, he said.
“I feel like he’s the next all-star painter. He’s going to be one of the best painters in the world,” Savino said. “For people to miss out on him doing his thing live would be a sad thing.”
Follow Watt on Instagram at @watt_art and find him on Facebook and Snapchat.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
