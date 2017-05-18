Night Argent releases single, sets sophomore EP release date

The alternative pop band Night Argent will release its sophomore EP, called The Fear, on July 14 with Outerloop Records.
In the meantime, fans of the group — whose members hail from the Tri-Cities — can listen to Dreamcatcher, the lead single that’s out now.
“'Dreamcatcher was the first song we knew without a doubt would be on this record,” said Chase Manhattan, the band’s frontman, in a statement.
“The message behind the song set the tone for everything we recorded from that point on. It definitely echoes the intensity and energy we felt in the studio while working with (co-writer John Feldman) and his team. This record is our war cry. It’s a call to the battered, the broken and the tired to rise up and set fire to the fear,” he said.
The Fear was written and produced by Manhattan, co-written and produced by Feldmann (Neon Trees, Biffy Clyro, 5 Seconds of Summer) and Steven Solomon, and mixed/mastered by Brook Floyd of Rainmaker Studios.
It includes six tracks that “showcase the band’s diverse, powerful and anthemic sound, which will appeal to fans of arena-friendly alternative rock,” a news release said.
The band partnered with Paste Magazine to unveil Dreamcatcher.
The band includes Manhattan on lead vocals and guitar, Shane Santanna on keys, guitar and drums, Evan Taylor on bass and Zac Burrell on drums.
The single is available on online platforms. Follow the band on Facebook at facebook.com/nightargent, to stay up to date.
