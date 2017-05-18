Tri-City things to do for May 19-29

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | May 19
Comedy
Daniel Dugar Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, Singer/Songwriter from Seattle, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Decades In/Within Reach/more, Hardcore from Calif., 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 7-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson plays and sings unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-627-0266.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin: Examining the Evidence, 2-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Bob Rucker, a nuclear engineer living in Richland will give a PowerPoint presentation examining the historical and scientific evidence regarding these mysteries. Call 509-375-4770.
Theater
‘Steel Magnolias’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advanced M-F from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Chiawana ASB office or $10 at the door. Chiawana Stage Company presents Robert Harlin’s Steel Magnolias. Call 509-543-6786.
‘Man of La Mancha’, 7 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 for Students and Senior Citizens, $10 General Admission. Call 509-222-7000.
sat | May 20
Art
Art of Life Festival (ALF), 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Free. A day full of culture, art, and fun. Over 20 local artists performing LIVE painting in Plein Aire. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Daniel Dugar Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 7:30-10 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Ticket prices vary by seating location. Exciting music from The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Wagner. Call 509-967-6535.
Misc.
Kidz Dig Rigz, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: $5, free for kids 2 and under. Police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment and monster trucks. Live entertainment, car crushing, monster truck rides, face painting and bouncy houses. Proceeds benefit pediatric patients, services and programs at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Call 509-942-2661.
Pendleton Underground Tours “Comes to Life”, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 SW Emigrant Ave, Pendleton. Tickets: $50. Over 75 live actors bring the underground past back to life. Reservations Required. Call 541-276-0730.
BACA 100-Mile Ride, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thunder Alley Motorsports, 9405 St Thomas Dr., Pasco. Cost: $20 per rider. Supporting the Columbia Basin Chapter in serving the children in our community. Call 509-492-8859.
Celebrate Beer! Festival, 3-8 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door. A lineup of your favorite breweries on hand. Games, prizes, delicious food and lots of fun. Live music with the Knutzen Brothers from 6 to 8. Call 509-221-1534.
Relay for Life, 10 a.m-10 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. 12-hour fundraising relay celebrates cancer survivors and their caregivers. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. bit.ly/richlandrelay
Nightlife
Broken Lights w/The HUB, Rock/Soul/Hip Hop, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, Hometown Bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music in the Courtyard: Lori Tyler, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. No Charge. Tapas plates and wine by the glass available for purchase. Call 509-875-4227.
DJ SWORTH at the Crier, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Crooning for Cancer, 7 p.m., Dax’s Bar and Grill, 1004 Lee Blvd., Richland. No cover. Karaoke fundraiser. Pay to sing, pay for others to sing, or buy insurance so you don’t have to sing. Prizes. All money raised goes to Warrior Sisterhood.
Theater
‘Man of La Mancha’, 7 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 for Students and Senior Citizens, $10 General Admission. Call 509-222-7000.
sun | May 21
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7 members, $10 others. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Kidz Dig Rigz, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: $5, free for kids 2 and under. Inspect, up close and personal, police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment and monster trucks. Live entertainment, car crushing, monster truck rides, face painting and bouncy houses. Proceeds benefit pediatric patients, services and programs at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Call 509-942-2661.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 3-5:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Ticket prices vary by seating location. Exciting music from The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Wagner. Call 509-967-6535.
Nightlife
Drinking Water w/Naughty Pine, Ska/Reggae from Arizona, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | May 22
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50-$38.25. Call 509-942-7541.
Music
Rage at the Stage Battle of the Bands Prelims, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Categories include full band, solo/duo and junior (18 and under). Contact Emerald of Siam for details. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | May 23
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Barley’s is partnering with the Mid Columbia Libraries to bring you a fun filled night of trivia! Prizes. Bring your library card and get 5% off your check. Fun for all ages, no crude, adult questions here. Call 509-221-1534.
wed | May 24
Dance
Live Cinema: ‘Jewels’ - Royal Ballet, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $15 General Admission / $10 Students. Gesa Power House Theatre will screen the current Royal Ballet production of Jewels. Tickets available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Jazz Jam Night, with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, Retro-Pop American Song Book, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | May 25
Comedy
Gibran Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | May 26
Comedy
Gibran Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sex Mission, Spiritual Psychedelic Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
DJ Ricochet, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
sat | May 27
Comedy
Gibran Saad, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass; The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Black Dolly, Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH at the Crier, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No Cover. Call 509-946-9014.
sun | May 28
Comedy
Derek Sheen, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1.-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7 Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Nightlife
Hells Belles, 5-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Tickets available at Clover Island Inn or Brownpapertickets.com. Call 509-586-0541.
mon | May 29
Music
Rage at the Stage Battle of the Bands Prelims, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Categories include full band, solo/duo and junior (18 and under). Contact Emerald of Siam for details. Call 509-946-9328.
