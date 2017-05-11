Rude Mechanicals holding company auditions May 21-22

The Rude Mechanicals is holding company auditions on May 21-22 for its 2017-18 season.
“Auditionees will be able to choose how involved they want to be with the company. They can audition for all three main stage shows, only one or two, and they can also let us know if they are interested in working with our company (on) guest performances and educational outreach,” a news release said.
The company, devoted to Shakespeare and Shakespeare-inspired works, will be presenting shows at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla in addition to Richland’s Uptown Theatre in the upcoming season.
Auditionees should prepare two contrasting Shakespearian monologues, no more than five minutes total in length.
For details or to set up an audition appointment, e-mail ellicia@rmtheatre.org.
