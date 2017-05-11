Arts & Entertainment

May 11, 2017 4:11 PM

Reach museum in Richland plans family workshop May 13

By Sara Schilling

The Reach museum is holding a Steam Family Fun Workshop on May 13.

The theme of the event, which runs 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is “pollinators.”

Participants will learn about insects that help grow food and flowers and how to make yards friendly places for pollinators.

Activities include making a native bee nest house.

Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students. Kids age 5 and younger are free.

The museum is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.

