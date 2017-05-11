Hanford High School’s production of ‘South Pacific’ continues

Hanford High School is presenting South Pacific the next two weekends.
Performances of the classic musical are at 7:30 p.m. May 11-12 at the school, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Hanford teacher Matt Leggett is directing. “South Pacific entails all that we love in a musical, (including) a romantic love story, beautiful music, comic characters, and it is set during one of the most dramatic periods of US history: World War II,” he said in a statement.
“In addition to that, the story addresses the ongoing American problem of racism. There is literally something for everyone, and we have enjoyed and grown from the experience of working on it,” he said.
Tickets are $10 to $12, depending on the seat. They’re available at hanforddrama.org and at the door.
