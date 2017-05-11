ACT presents ‘101 Dalmations’ and ‘Aristocats’

Cuteness is guaranteed to abound at the Academy of Children’s Theatre production of two beloved Disney tales.
The Richland theater company is taking on 101 Dalmations and Aristocats.
Performances are at 7 p.m. May 12-13 and 3 p.m. May 13-14 at the theater, 213 Wellsian Way.
The Benton-Franklin Humane Society will bring dogs available for adoption to the May 13 matinee.
And a special sensory friendly performance for kids on the autism spectrum is at 7 p.m. May 13. The house lights will be left on and the sound will be turned down.
Tickets for 101 Dalmations and Aristocats are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $9 for kids 12 and younger.
They’re available by calling 509-943- 6027, going to academyofchildrenstheatre.org and at the theater office.
