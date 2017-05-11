Tri-City things to do for May 12-21

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | May 12
Comedy
Alysia Wood, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Orchestra Club at WSU Tri-Cities Concert, 7-8 p.m., WSU Tri-Cities East Building Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. A night of free music that is fun for all ages to celebrate the end of WSU Tri-Cities school year. Call 509-460-3210.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, Saxophone Quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Dept. of Martyrs, Ball Bag, Static Box, Rock/Punk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Baudboys - Geek A Cappella, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $29-$24 Adults; $18 Students. An 8-part a cappella group of Microsoft employees (aka “geeks”). Call 509-529-6500.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. 509-586-1717.
Theater
‘Man of La Mancha’, 7 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 for Students and Senior Citizens, $10 General Admission. Call 509-222-7000.
‘South Pacific’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $10-$12. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. PG-13. Call 509-967-6500.
‘Steel Magnolias’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advanced M-F from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Chiawana ASB office or $10 at the door. Chiawana Stage Company presents Robert Harlin’s Steel Magnolias. Call 509-543-6786.
sat | May 13
Comedy
Alysia Wood, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass; The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328..
Hillstomp, Punkabilly from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Run for Rescue, 9-11 a.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. $20 per person or $45 per family. 6th Annual Event produced by Bethel Church. Walk, Jog or Run / 1 Mile, 5K or 10K. Call 509-430-4426.
Hatrockhounds Rock & Gem Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hermiston Conference Center, 415 Hermiston Hwy., Hermiston. Cost: Adults $3, 12 yrs & under free w/adults. Rocks, Gems, Mineral Specimens, Beads &, Jewelry. Displays & Demonstrations, Silent Auction, Kids Games, Hourly Door Prize Drawings. Call 541-571-2593.
Wildflower Hike: McBee Grade & Horn Rapids, 10 a.m., Benton City Park & Ride, Hwy. 225 and Hwy. 224, Benton City. Free. Presented by The Washington Native Plant Society Columbia Basin Chapter. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Park and Ride off I-82 at the Benton City exit. Bring snacks, water and your cameras. Dress for wind! Please contact Trip Leader Marilyn Lemar at dwlemar@hotmail.com if you plan on attending.
POPP Fur Ball 2017, 5-11 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $55. “Shakeggle & Purr” POPP Fur Ball! The event will include a special 50’s inspired dinner along with DJ Jesse spinning hits from the era. www.popptricities.org
Theater
‘Man of La Mancha’, 2 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 for Students and Senior Citizens, $10 General Admission. Call 509-222-7000.
Sports
Bike Expo 2017, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kiwanis Building, 6007 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. A family-friendly event held in conjunction with the Kiwanis Inland Empire Century Ride. Prize raffle, booths, food, music, bike safety information and helmets for kids, bike demos, local vendors. Call 509-735-8331.
Inland Empire Century, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Kiwanis Building, 6007 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: 12 and under free if riding with a registered adult; 13-17 years $10; Adults $30 for 25 mile ride or $55 for 50, 75, or 100 mile ride. Pre-register online at www.inlandempirecentury.org or between 6:30-8:30 am the day of the event at the Kiwanis building. Call 509-586-6836.
sun | May 14
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Hatrockhounds Rock & Gem Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hermiston Conference Center, 415 Hermiston Hwy., Hermiston. Cost: Adults $3, 12 yrs & under free w/adults. Rocks, Gems, Mineral Specimens, Beads &, Jewelry. Displays & Demonstrations, Silent Auction, Kids Games, Hourly Door Prize Drawings. Special Mother’s Day Hourly Door Prize Drawings. Call 541-571-2593.
mon | May 15
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50-$38.25. Call 509-942-7541.
Music
Rage at the Stage Battle of the Bands Prelims, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Categories include full band, solo/duo and junior (18 and under). Contact Emerald of Siam for details. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin: Examining the Evidence, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Bob Rucker, a nuclear engineer living in Richland, will give a PowerPoint presentation examining the historical and scientific evidence regarding these mysteries. Call 509-375-4770.
tue | May 16
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | May 17
Music
Jazz Jam Night, with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, Retro-Pop American Song Book, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | May 18
Comedy
Daniel Dugar Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | May 19
Comedy
Daniel Dugar Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, Singer/Songwriter from Seattle, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Decades In/Within Reach/more, Hardcore from Calif., 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 7-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson plays and sings unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-627-0266.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. Call 509-586-1717.
Misc.
The Shroud of Turin: Examining the Evidence, 2-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Bob Rucker, a nuclear engineer living in Richland will give a PowerPoint presentation examining the historical and scientific evidence regarding these mysteries. Call 509-375-4770.
sat | May 20
Art
Art of Life Festival (ALF), 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Free. A day full of culture, art, and fun. Over 20 local artists performing LIVE painting in Plein Aire. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Daniel Dugar Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 7:30-10 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Ticket prices vary by seating location. Exciting music from The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Wagner. Call 509-967-6535.
Nightlife
Broken Lights w/The HUB, Rock/Soul/Hip Hop, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, Hometown Bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music in the Courtyard: Lori Tyler, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. No Charge. Tapas plates and wine by the glass available for purchase. Call 509-875-4227.
Misc.
Kidz Dig Rigz, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: $5, free for kids 2 and under. Police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment and monster trucks. Live entertainment, car crushing, monster truck rides, face painting and bouncy houses. Proceeds benefit pediatric patients, services and programs at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Call 509-942-2661.
Pendleton Underground Tours “Comes to Life”, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pendleton Underground Tours, 31 SW Emigrant Ave, Pendleton. Tickets: $50. Over 75 live actors bring the underground past back to life. Reservations Required. Call 541-276-0730.
BACA 100-Mile Ride, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thunder Alley Motorsports, 9405 St Thomas Dr., Pasco. Cost: $20 per rider. Supporting the Columbia Basin Chapter in serving the children in our community. Call 509-492-8859.
Celebrate Beer! Festival, 3-8 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door. A lineup of your favorite breweries on hand. Games, prizes, delicious food and lots of fun. Live music with the Knutzen Brothers from 6 to 8. Call 509-221-1534.
sun | May 21
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7 members, $10 others. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Kidz Dig Rigz, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: $5, free for kids 2 and under. Inspect, up close and personal, police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment and monster trucks. Live entertainment, car crushing, monster truck rides, face painting and bouncy houses. Proceeds benefit pediatric patients, services and programs at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Call 509-942-2661.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 3-5:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Ticket prices vary by seating location. Exciting music from The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Wagner. Call 509-967-6535.
Nightlife
Drinking Water w/Naughty Pine, Ska/Reggae from Arizona, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
