Tri-City youth choirs perform in Kennewick

The Tri-City youth show choirs Forte and Treble Forte are presenting Animation Sensation on May 6 and 8 in Kennewick.

Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. May 6 and at 7 p.m. on May 8 at in the auditorium at Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St.

The show will “take the audience to mystical and fun-loving places all over the world” using songs from animated movies, a news release said.

Forte is made up of students from area high schools. It’s recently expanded to a second group, Treble Forte, which makes its debut with the May shows.

Mariann Adams is artistic director.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Reserved seats are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. A group rate is available.

Tickets are available at yourtcyc.com/tickets and the Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland.

