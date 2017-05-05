Arts & Entertainment

May 05, 2017 6:05 PM

‘Nearly Naked Alpaca Day’ set May 6 at Prosser farm

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Sage Bluff Alpacas in Prosser is holding a “Nearly Naked Alpaca Day” on May 6 to celebrate shearing season.

The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm, 8401 S. Steele Road. Admission is free.

Visitors will be able to check out demonstrations, shop and meet the alpacas.

“(They) look hysterical in their spring haircuts,” said owner Jennifer Ely. “They go from ‘full-fleeced and fabulous’ to ‘shorn and shapely’ in about 12 minutes!”

A braided rug class taught by Wanda Carpenter starts at noon. Cost is $35, with yarn available at the farm. To sign up, call 509-786-4507 or email jely@sagebluffalpacas.com

Sage Bluff Alpacas is open daily by appointment for tours.

For more information, call 509-786-4507 or go to sagebluffalpacas.com.

