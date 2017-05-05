Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco presents Jazz Age retelling of ‘Twelfth Night’

Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco is presenting a Jazz Age retelling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
Remaining performances are at 7 p.m. May 5-6 and at 3 p.m. May 7 at the school, 9612 St. Thomas Drive.
The school is presenting the comedy “in the vein of the classic Commedia dell’arte style, which is characterized by mistaken identity and misdirected love,” said Mike Speegle, a teacher at Prep.
The setting is a 1920s jazz club.
Delaney Schroeder, who plays Feste, said “the play has been awesome to work on and I’ve gotten to throw in my ukelele, which adds a really fun element as well.”
She added that “the costumes, dances, and songs are jazzy and they really get you pumped.”
Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for students. A family rate is available.
Special “royal gallery” tickets cost $25 and include preferred seating, era-appropriate drinks and finger-foods.
