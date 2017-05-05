Chiawana High School in Pasco presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

Chiawana High School is presenting Steel Magnolias in May.
Performances are at 7 p.m. May 11-12 and 18-19 at the Pasco school’s black box theater.
The musical focuses on a group of Southern women in a small town beauty parlor.
“It is both hilarious and touching, and, in the end, deeply revealing about the strength and purposefulness which underlies the wild and humorous banter of its characters,” a news release said.
Todd Westendorf is directing, with costumes by Verna Schwilke. Students Samuel Fishe and Javier Marias are stage managers.
The cast includes Aaliyah Tabor, Crystal Goodrich, Ally Gocus, Alexandra Ruiz, Claire Coffelt and Crissy Wooldridge.
Tickets are $8 in advance at the school’s ASB office or $10 at the door.
Comments