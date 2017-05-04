Tri-City rockers SvpperClvb drop new ‘Jive City EP’ to make you smile

Inspiration for the album artwork came from an unlikely place: Javier Madrigal’s fridge.
The musician — one half of the rock duo SvpperClvb — has some yarn-and-pipe cleaner magnets in the shape of vegetables. They’re cute little characters, with googly eyes and mustaches made from yarn bows.
After a night out, Madrigal and bandmate Rigo Waltz got to looking at them.
“We died laughing,” Madrigal said.
“I thought, ‘Is this real?” Waltz said.
He grabbed a camera and snapped a photo, and now the veggies are on the cover of Jive City EP, out now.
It’s a fitting image for the guys, who have serious musical chops but don’t take themselves seriously at all.
“It’s about having fun,” Waltz said. “We just want people to smile.”
Crank up any of Jive City’s songs and a smile is sure to come.
The record is rollicking, inventive, at times introspective and always fun — from the pulsing I Don’t Care Anymore, on which Waltz sings about “cruising up down Court like it’s the 90s” to the mellower Code and Measure, on which Madrigal muses on a higher power’s involvement in earthly affairs.
Then there’s the blistering title track, Jive City, which burns slowly at first and then builds and builds.
Waltz wrote the guitar riff years ago, a little tongue in cheek.
“It was kind of making fun of rock bands,” he said. “But then when (SvpperClvb) got together, it was like, ‘Screw it. Let’s roll with this.’ And it’s a rocking song.”
Madrigal and Waltz are longtime friends who each grew up playing music. They joined forces in SvpperClvb a couple years back and have gained a following with their raucous live shows and signature sound.
They say Jive City EP — recorded at Studio A at Caisson Box, with mastering work by Adam Gonsalves — is their best offering yet.
Waltz hopes people listen to it with headphones on, taking in the nuances, the mix.
But it’s also meant to be shared. “A lot of (the tracks) are party-in-a-group-play-at-summer’s-coming-get-togethers (kind of songs),” Madrigal said.
“It’s the perfect time to put Jive City in. It 26 minutes of party time,” Waltz said.
The record is available now on YouTube, SoundCloud and Bandcamp, and it’ll be on other digital platforms by the end of the month.
A total of 100 album liner notes with digital download codes are available for $5 each.
SvpperClvb is playing around the Northwest this week, with a show May 6 at Parkade Bar & Grill in downtown Kennewick.
The guys will be joined by RedVolt and The Van Dels. Music starts at 9 p.m.
SvpperClvb also plans to release a video for each song on the record, debuting one each month. Watch for the first one later this month.
Any fans who’d like to collaborate on a video should reach out to the guys via Facebook or other social media, they said.
Madrigal and Waltz said they’re excited to share Jive City EP.
“I’ve always wanted to release a project where I was really proud. I think we accomplished that with this EP,” Waltz said. “Every track is really strong.”
SvpperClvb is on Facebook at facebook.com/svpperclvbmvsic and on Instagram at instagram.com/svpperclvb.
