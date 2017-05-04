Tri-City things to do for May 5-14

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | May 5
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale, 12-6 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Choice plants, vegetables, and more. Bake Sale, Arts and Crafts Sale and Glove Sale. Master Gardeners on site to answer gardening questions. 509-735-3551.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge Sectional Tournament, 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. $10 per session. Swiss teams event. Price includes breakfast and lunch. 509-735-9287
The Derby, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. 21 and over event. $46 for tickets; $200 for horse sponsorship. Get out your seersucker suits, bow ties, big hats and sun dresses and join us for a fun evening raising money for The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid Columbia. The evening will include horse races, games, prizes, food and mint juleps. Call 509-222-7323.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Cinco De Mayo Karaoke w/Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. 509-946-9328.
Allen Johnson and John Crigler, Retro pop music, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Free. 509-627-3000.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. 509-539-7271.
Theater
‘South Pacific’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $10-$12. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. PG-13 509-967-6500.
‘Painting Churches’, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. Tickets: squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | May 6
Art
Pendleton Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. $5 admission good both days. Call 541-377-0005.
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Forte! Show Choir, 2-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m., Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. Cost: $8-$12. The Forte! show choir presents their spring show “Animation Sensation” with top hits from classic animated movies. Call 509-539-0852.
Misc.
Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale, 9 a.m-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Choice plants, vegetables, and more. Bake Sale, Arts and Crafts Sale and Glove Sale. Master Gardeners on site to answer gardening questions. 509-735-3551.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge Sectional Tournament, 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. $10 per session. Swiss teams event. Price includes breakfast and lunch. 509-735-9287
Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-946-9893.
Wildflower Hike: Badger Mountain, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Badger Mountain Centennial Preserve, Sagebrush Trail, Richland. Free. Presented by The Washington Native Plant Society Columbia Basin Chapter. Meet at the trailhead steps off Shockley Road: friendsofbadger.org/trail-faq. Bring snacks, water and cameras. Please contact Trip Leader Kim Hamblin-Hart at kimhamblinhart@gmail.com for more information.
Nightlife
Barnardus/Verona in Autumn/Scott Schweiger, Alternative, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘South Pacific’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $10-$12. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. PG-13. 509-967-6500.
‘Painting Churches’, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. Tickets: squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | May 7
Art
Pendleton Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. $5 admission good both days. Call 541-377-0005.
Misc.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge Sectional Tournament, 9:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. $10 per session. Swiss teams event. Price includes breakfast and lunch. 509-735-9287
Wildflower walk on Jump-off Joe, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Wildflower walk around the top of Jump-Off Joe Butte near Finley. Please meet at the Fred Meyer parking lot off 10th Ave. and Highway 395 in Kennewick.
Music
Camerata Musica: Young Artists of Distinction, 2-3 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. No charge; donations accepted. Annual tribute to outstanding young musicians in the Tri City area. 509-946-1175.
The Talia String Quartet, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free.
Walla Walla University Steel Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets — $20-$15 — are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
mon | May 8
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50-$38.25. 509-942-7541.
Music
Rage at the Stage Battle of the Bands Prelims, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Categories include full band, solo/duo and junior (18 and under). Contact Emerald of Siam for details. Call 509-946-9328.
Forte! Show Choir, 7-9 p.m., Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. Cost: $8-$12. The Forte! show choir presents their spring show “Animation Sensation” with top hits from classic animated movies. Call 509-539-0852.
tue | May 9
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Jake Ryan, Hip Hop/Folk/Country from Montana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. 509-946-9328.
wed | May 10
Music
MercyMe, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. www.ticketmaster.com.
Jazz Jam Night, with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, Retro-Pop American Song Book, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | May 11
Comedy
Alysia Wood, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Steel Magnolias’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advanced or $10 at the door. Chiawana Stage Company presents Robert Harlin’s Steel Magnolias. 509-543-6786.
‘South Pacific’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $10-$12. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. PG-13. 509-967-6500.
fri | May 12
Comedy
Alysia Wood, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, Saxophone Quartet, 5.-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. 509-946-9328.
Dept. of Martyrs, Ball Bag, Static Box, Rock/Punk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. 509-946-9328.
The Baudboys - Geek A Cappella, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $29-$24 Adults; $18 Students. An 8-part a cappella group of Microsoft employees (aka “geeks”). 509-529-6500.
Theater
‘Man of La Mancha’, 7 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 for Students and Senior Citizens, $10 General Admission. 509-222-7000.
‘South Pacific’, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $10-$12. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. PG-13. 509-967-6500.
‘Steel Magnolias’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advanced M-F from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Chiawana ASB office or $10 at the door. Chiawana Stage Company presents Robert Harlin’s Steel Magnolias. 509-543-6786.
sat | May 13
Comedy
Alysia Wood, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass; The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. 509-946-9328..
Hillstomp, Punkabilly from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Run for Rescue, 9-11 a.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. $20 per person or $45 per family. 6th Annual Event produced by Bethel Church. Walk, Jog or Run / 1 Mile, 5K or 10K. 509-430-4426.
Hatrockhounds Rock & Gem Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hermiston Conference Center, 415 Hermiston Hwy., Hermiston. Cost: Adults $3, 12 yrs & under free w/adults. Rocks, Gems, Mineral Specimens, Beads &, Jewelry. Displays & Demonstrations, Silent Auction, Kids Games, Hourly Door Prize Drawings. 541-571-2593.
Wildflower Hike: McBee Grade & Horn Rapids, 10 a.m., Benton City Park & Ride, Hwy. 225 and Hwy. 224, Benton City. Free. Presented by The Washington Native Plant Society Columbia Basin Chapter. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Park and Ride off I-82 at the Benton City exit. Bring snacks, water and your cameras. Dress for wind! Please contact Trip Leader Marilyn Lemar at dwlemar@hotmail.com if you plan on attending.
Theater
‘Man of La Mancha’, 2 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 for Students and Senior Citizens, $10 General Admission. 509-222-7000.
Sports
Bike Expo 2017, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kiwanis Building, 6007 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. A family-friendly event held in conjunction with the Kiwanis Inland Empire Century Ride. Prize raffle, booths, food, music, bike safety information and helmets for kids, bike demos, local vendors. 509-735-8331.
Inland Empire Century, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Kiwanis Building, 6007 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: 12 and under free if riding with a registered adult; 13-17 years $10; Adults $30 for 25 mile ride or $55 for 50, 75, or 100 mile ride. Pre-register online at www.inlandempirecentury.org or between 6:30-8:30 am the day of the event at the Kiwanis building. 509-586-6836.
sun | May 14
Misc.
Hatrockhounds Rock & Gem Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hermiston Conference Center, 415 Hermiston Hwy., Hermiston. Cost: Adults $3, 12 yrs & under free w/adults. Rocks, Gems, Mineral Specimens, Beads &, Jewelry. Displays & Demonstrations, Silent Auction, Kids Games, Hourly Door Prize Drawings. Special Mother’s Day Hourly Door Prize Drawings. 541-571-2593.
