April 27, 2017 4:38 PM

Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco presents Jazz Age retelling of ‘Twelfth Night’

By Sara Schilling

Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco is presenting a Jazz Age retelling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night this week and next.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 28-29 and May 5-6 and at 3 p.m. May 7 at the school, 9612 St. Thomas Drive.

The school is presenting the comedy “in the vein of the classic Commedia dell’arte style, which is characterized by mistaken identity and misdirected love,” said Mike Speegle, a teacher at Prep. The setting is a 1920s jazz club.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for students. A family rate is available. Special “royal gallery” tickets cost $25 and include preferred seating, era-appropriate drinks and finger-food.

