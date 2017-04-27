Ye Olde Car Club holds swap meet May 6 in Kennewick

Ye Olde Car Club of Tri-Cities is holding its annual swap meet on May 6 in Kennewick.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St..
Hundreds of vendors are expected at the show, which includes antique, classic, and collectible cars and parts from the 1920s through the1970s.
“It is a great place to enjoy all aspects of the collectible car hobby. Buyers can expect to discover a treasure trove of goodies and meet fellow car buffs as they stroll up and down the aisles,” said Rick Ball, club president.
Vendor registration is available by mail. The cost is $20 for indoor and outdoor spaces, with larger spaces available at extra cost.
Admission to the swap meet is free, although donations are accepted.
For more information on the car club, go to yocc.org.
Comments