Illusionist Jason Michaels performs May 5 in Pasco

Illusionist Jason Michaels performs May 5 at Faith Assembly, 1800 Road 72, Pasco.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. The performance, part of the Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities season, is replacing an Adam Trent show that was canceled.
Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for general admission. They’re available at the door.
Free admission is available to new subscribers who buy season tickets for 2017-18. For more information, call 509-547- 6243 or go to communityconcertstc.org.
Jason Michaels is an award-winning magician who’s performed around the world.
He describes his show as “interactive and fun, with incredible true stories that compliment my magic routines,” a news release said.
