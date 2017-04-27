Arts & Entertainment

April 27, 2017 4:31 PM

Illusionist Jason Michaels performs May 5 in Pasco

By Sara Schilling

Illusionist Jason Michaels performs May 5 at Faith Assembly, 1800 Road 72, Pasco.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. The performance, part of the Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities season, is replacing an Adam Trent show that was canceled.

Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for general admission. They’re available at the door.

Free admission is available to new subscribers who buy season tickets for 2017-18. For more information, call 509-547- 6243 or go to communityconcertstc.org.

Jason Michaels is an award-winning magician who’s performed around the world.

He describes his show as “interactive and fun, with incredible true stories that compliment my magic routines,” a news release said.

