Arts & Entertainment

April 27, 2017 4:31 PM

Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale spring concert is May 6

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale is holding its spring concert May 6 in Kennewick.

Showtime is 3 p.m. at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave.

The theme is “Reflections.” The lineup will include God Bless the Child, Anthem of Praise, Home Is a Special Kind of Feeling and a medley from Les Miserables.

Special guest Laura Pattillo also will perform, and a folk music sing-along is planned.

Pat Dixon is the group’s director and Cheryl Cannard is the accompanist.

Admission is free but donations are accepted. A reception follows.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer
The Friends of Richland Public Library Spring Book Sale 0:49

The Friends of Richland Public Library Spring Book Sale

View More Video

Entertainment Videos