Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale spring concert is May 6

Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale is holding its spring concert May 6 in Kennewick.
Showtime is 3 p.m. at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave.
The theme is “Reflections.” The lineup will include God Bless the Child, Anthem of Praise, Home Is a Special Kind of Feeling and a medley from Les Miserables.
Special guest Laura Pattillo also will perform, and a folk music sing-along is planned.
Pat Dixon is the group’s director and Cheryl Cannard is the accompanist.
Admission is free but donations are accepted. A reception follows.
