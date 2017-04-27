Readers Theatre celebrating Star Wars Day and ‘Spaceballs’ May 4 in Richland

Readers Theatre is celebrating Star Wars Day and the cult classic Spaceballs May 4 in Richland.
The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave. It’s for people 21 and older.
Actors will read excerpts from Spaceballs, the classic 1987 science fiction parody, and food and drinks will be served.
People should bring their Mid-Columbia Libraries card for a chance to win prizes.
May 4 is unofficially celebrated as Star Wars Day. (Think: “May the Fourth be with you.”)
Mid-Columbia Libraries, Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries and The Rude Mechanicals are putting on the Readers Theatre event.
Comments