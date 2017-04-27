ACT presents ‘101 Dalmations’ and ‘Aristocats’

Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of 101 Dalmations and Aristocats opens May 5 in Richland.
Performances are at 7 p.m. May 5-6 and May 12-13 and 3 p.m. May 6-7 and May 13-14 at the children’s theater, 213 Wellsian Way.
A special sensory friendly performance for people on the autism spectrum is at 7 p.m. May 13.
The Benton-Franklin Humane Society will bring dogs available for adoption to the May 6 and 13 matinees.
The production includes two, one-act musical performances of the classic Disney tales.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $9 for kids 12 and younger. They’re available by calling 509-943- 6027, going to academyofchildrenstheatre.org and at the theater’s office.
