April 27, 2017 4:02 PM

Tri-Cities Craft Beer Festival is April 29 in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

The Tri-Cities Craft Beer Festival is April 29 at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. The event is for people 21 and older.

About 35 craft breweries from around Washington will be on hand, pouring more than 100 craft beers. Food trucks also will be parked on site.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door while supplies last. Designated driver admission is $5 and available at the door.

Admission includes a tasting glass and six 5-oz. tastes. Additional tokens are available for purchase.

For more information or to buy advance tickets, go to washingtonbeer.com/festivals/tri-cities-craft-beer-festival.php.

