April 27, 2017 3:56 PM

‘Next to Normal’ continues in Richland

By Sara Schilling

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of Next to Normal continues April 28-29 in Richland.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. both nights at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. They’re available at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Adventures Underground, both in Richland, and online at midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.

The groundbreaking rock musical debuted on Broadway in 2009. It was written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey won three Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

It centers on the Goodman family, dealing with themes such as trauma, mental illness, grief, family and hope.

