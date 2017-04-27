Don’t Panic community art show is April 28 in Richland

The next Don’t Panic community art show is April 28 at Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
It starts at 9 p.m. and includes music by Glasys.
The theme is artifice, with artists invited to “tell us a beautiful lie. To expose the absurdity of the lies we are told everyday, or to tell us absurdities that make it seem all OK.”
Prizes will awarded. Live painting is planned by Michael Nemo and Lily Le and featured artists include Scott Butner, Kelin Kreider, Dustin White and Amber Bamber.
Cost is $5 before 10 p.m., and $10 after that.
