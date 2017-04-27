Tri-City things to do for April 28-May 7

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Apr. 28
Art
Don’t Panic – Art Show, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Comedy
Andrew Albert, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 7 p.m., and Planet Nine, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Run for Ribbons T-Shirt Decorating Party, 4-6 p.m., Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7530 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick. Free. Decorate or customize your t-shirt for the May 6th run. Visit runforribbons.org for more information. Call 509-737-3413.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Foreverlin, 7-8 p.m., Reliance Fellowship, 4201 Kennedy Rd., West Richland. Cost: Free. Wyoming-based christian alternative rock band. www.foreverlin.com. Call 509-820-3200.
Theater
Little Watts Children’s Series: ‘Robin Hood’, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $10 Adult, $7 Youth. Presented by Traveling Lantern. Call 509-529-6500.
‘Painting Churches’, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. Tickets: squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Apr. 29
Comedy
Andrew Albert, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetari-um, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Electrathon America Derby Race, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Horn Rapids Kart Track, 3234 Twin Bridges Road, Richland. Free. Time trials begin at 9 a.m.; race starts 11 a.m. Call 509-539-8078.
Jenny’s Hope eighth annual Super Pet Adoption, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free.
U.S. Military Chaplaincy Fund Dinner Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Cost: $25 each; $48/couple; $140/table of six. Call 509-628-8626.
Tri-Cities Craft Beer Festival, noon-6 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 advance tickets/$25 at the door ($15 for Military with valid ID).
Doolittle Raiders Gala, Oregon National Guard Armory, 2100 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton. 9 a.m-4 p.m. Free. Pre- and post-war car show, B-25 tours and sponsored rides. Call 541-278-0141.
The Clot Trot, 8-11 a.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk for Hemophilia Awareness. Registration is free. Clot-Trot.org. Race Day registration/packet pickup 8 a.m.
Wildflower walk at Basalt Gardens near Vantage, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Van Giesen Park & Ride, Van Giesen St., Richland. Meet at the Van Giesen park and ride near Highway 240 and Van Giesen intersection. Bring camera, lunch and clothes for the weather.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Colors in Sound, 7-8 p.m., West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave., Richland. $10 Suggested Donation.
Nightlife
Odyssey/Flannel Math Animal/Sui Generis, prog rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Smooth as Jazz, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. For ages 10 and Up. Call 509-371-8300.
Theater
‘Painting Churches’, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13.Tickets: squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Apr. 30
Theater
‘Painting Churches’, 2:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13.Tickets: squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
mon | May 1
Music
Rage at the Stage Battle of the Bands Prelims, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Categories include full band, solo/duo and junior (18 and under). Contact Emerald of Siam before May 1st for details. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | May 2
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | May 3
Nightlife
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, Retro-Pop American Song Book, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | May 4
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Let the Wookie Win: A Star Wars Quiz!, Geeks Who Drink theme quiz, 8-11 p.m., Gaslight Bar & Grill, 99 Lee Blvd., Richland. $5 Registration. Save your spot at bit.ly/ThemeQuizReg. Call 303-532-4737.
Music
Rhythm Future Quartet, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $29-$24 Reserved Seating. Call 509-529-6500.
fri | May 5
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) “On the Record”, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, TBA, 7 p.m., and TBA, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542- 4515.
Misc.
The Derby, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. 21 and over event. $46 for tickets; $200 for horse sponsorship. Get out your seersucker suits, bow ties, big hats and sun dresses and join us for a fun evening raising money for The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid Columbia. The evening will include horse races, games, prizes, food and mint juleps. Call 509-222-7323.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | May 6
Art
Pendleton Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. $5 admission good both days. Call 541-377-0005.
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, TBA, 2 p.m., and TBA, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Forte! Show Choir, 2-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m., Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. Cost: $8 - $12. The Forte! show choir presents their spring show “Animation Sensation” with top hits from classic animated movies. Call 509-539-0852.
Misc.
Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-946-9893.
Wildflower Hike: Badger Mountain, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Badger Mountain Centennial Preserve, Sagebrush Trail, Richland. Free. Presented by The Washington Native Plant Society Columbia Basin Chapter. Meet at the trailhead steps off Shockley Road: friendsofbadger.org/trail-faq. Bring snacks and cameras. Please contact Trip Leader Kim Hamblin-Hart at kimhamblinhart@gmail.com for more information.
Nightlife
Barnardus/Verona in Autumn/Scott Schweiger, Alternative, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | May 7
Art
Pendleton Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. $5 admission good both days. Call 541-377-0005.
Misc.
Wildflower walk on Jump-off Joe, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Wildflower walk around the top of Jump-Off Joe Butte near Finley. Please meet at the Fred Meyer parking lot off 10th Ave. and Highway 395 in Kennewick.
Music
The Talia String Quartet, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free.
Walla Walla University Steel Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets — $20-$15 — are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
