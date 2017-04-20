‘The Science of Dance: Exploring Gravitational Waves’ set April 27 at LIGO in Richland

An event called “The Science of Dance: Exploring Gravitational Waves” is planned April 27 at LIGO Hanford Observatory.
It will include a tour of LIGO and a dance performance. The event is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/ligodance.
Mid-Columbia Ballet ran a 12-week dance residency for students in the 21st Century after-school program at Highlands Middle School in Kennewick. The residency “integrated fundamentals in dance education with student learning about gravitational waves,” a news release said. It was supported by LIGO’s educational outreach program.
During the April 27 event, students will present their work from the residency. Dancers from Mid-Columbia Ballet also will “blend science, motion and art,” the release said.
Tours will be available in Spanish and English.
LIGO Hanford Observatory is at 127124 N. Route 10, Richland.
