April 20, 2017 6:31 PM

Migos, Lil Yachty and more coming to Kennewick in June for Mini Summer Jam

By Sara Schilling

The platinum-selling hip hop act Migos is coming to Kennewick in June, and tickets are on sale now.

The Mini Summer Jam also will feature Lil Yachty, Eric Bellinger, Famous Dex, Luke Christopher and more. It’s set for June 8 at the Toyota Center.

Bonaphied Entertainment is presenting the show, with sponsors Social Webnet and The Bake Shop in Prosser.

Tickets start at $42. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office; those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.

Use the promo code “Bonaphied” to get 15 percent off tickets.

Migos includes rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset and is known for hit songs such as Bad and Boujee.

The show “will be fun, a summer jam,” La Fonte Joe, Bonaphied’s owner, recently told the Herald. “Migos is at the top of their game right now. We’re getting them in the Tri-Cities at the peak of their career.”

