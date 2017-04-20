Michael ‘Hawkeye’ Herman to perform, put on blues workshop this weekend in Tri-Cities

Michael “Hawkeye” Herman will perform April 22 in Pasco and put on a blues workshop April 23 in Kennewick.
The Pasco concert is 7:30 p.m. at Community Unitarian Universality Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St.
The blues workshop is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the East Benton County History Museum, 205 Keewaydin Drive.
Three Rivers Folklife Society is coordinating both events.
The concert costs $14 for general admission and $12 for seniors, students and members of Three Rivers Folklife. Tickets are available at the Bookworm in Kennewick, Octopus’ Garden in Richland and the door.
The workshop costs $15, with payment accepted at the door. It’s open to guitar players of all levels and nonplayers who want to learn about the blues genre.
Herman is an acclaimed guitarist and blues musician with more than 50 years of performing experience.
