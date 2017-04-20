Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice, other stars bring ’90s party to Kennewick

Deidra Muriel Roper has seen the show many times — she’s one of its headlining stars.

But when other acts on the “I Love the ’90s Tour” take the stage, she can’t help it. She still checks them out.

“Pep and myself make it a point to go out and watch the show,” she said, referring to Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

“It takes you back, a ride down memory lane,” she said. “Watching the show, watching the other performers all together — it reminds you of that time.”

Known as DJ Spinderella, Roper is part of the iconic hip-hop act Salt-N-Pepa, along with Denton and Cheryl “Salt” James.

The trio stops at the Toyota Center in Kennewick at 7 p.m. April 23 as part of the “I Love the ’90s Tour.”

Tickets still are available. They start at $34.

The wildly successful tour, which included more than 100 shows around the U.S. in 2016 and takes off overseas late this year, features some of the era’s biggest stars.

Salt-N-Pepa co-headline, along with Vanilla Ice. Other acts expected at the Kennewick show include Rob Base, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Roper said fans should expect “a big party.”

Audience members often come decked out in ’90s gear, ready to dance to hits from Salt-N-Pepa’s Shoop to Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby and Rob Base’s It Takes Two.

Roper said her favorite part is her “DJ breakdown,” in which she plays songs from several ’90s genres.

“It’s hip hop, rock, just the hottest stuff from the ’90s. It’s a lot of fun. We bless (the crowd) with a ’90s party,” she said.

The crowd also goes wild when Salt-N-Pepa performs the classic Push It, she said.

“We put (our signature) jackets on. Come on!” Roper said.

She said the tour taps into nostalgia for the ’90s, a time with distinct music, fashion, pop culture.

“I don’t know about anybody else, but I love the old school. The whole idea of the ’90s — people still love that,” she said.

And, “we want to help memorialize that,” Roper said. “Come out and have a good time. We’re still happy, after all these years, to be in a position that (people) still appreciate our music. We’re excited as much as anybody else is about that era.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.