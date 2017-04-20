Tri-City things to do for April 21-30

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Apr. 21
Comedy
Dana Moon Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 7 p.m., and Supersonic Volcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘How To Let Go Of The World And Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change,’ 6:30-9 p.m., WSU Tri Cities campus, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Free. Documentary film by Academy Award nominee Josh Fox. Call 509-438-8939.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Drive, Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
2017 Spring Bazaar & Flea Market, 12-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington. Call 509-948-7512.
Hanford Music Benefit Auction, 6:30-10 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-588-6082.
Music
Jazz Unlimited – Choirs, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free and open to the public. This event involves approximately 4,200 student performers from concert choirs and jazz choirs around the Northwest. Schools will be competing from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Call 509-542-5531.
Honors Showcase Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Free. This evening concert will feature outstanding concert choirs from the CBC’s Jazz Unlimited day events selected by judges as having demonstrated an exemplary choral technique. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Elwood, folk/Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Fallout, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Quinell, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hamley Steakhouse, Eight S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. No cover. Call 541-278-1100.
Theater
‘Antigone,’ 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $8, $10. A classic Greek tragedy. Call 509-967-6500.
sat | Apr. 22
Comedy
Dana Moon Comedy Show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and My House Has Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m-7 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Drive, Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
2017 Spring Bazaar & Flea Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington. Call 509-948-7512.
21st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Cost: $5 for adults; children under 14 free with paid adult admission. Information: lakesidegemandmineralclub.com. Call 509-308-8312.
Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cost: $15-18. Food trucks, wine and live music at the Winemaker’s Loft Food Truck Rally.
Fourth Annual Patriot Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-0602.
Prosser Science Expo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prosser City Park, Memorial St. Free. Speakers, booths, demonstrations, food truck and espresso stand. Bee keepers, drone demonstrations, Lego robotics and more. Call 509-786-2460.
Music
Camerata Musica: Cotik-Lin Duo, 8.-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Free. Argentina-born violinist and Chinese-American pianist. Call 509-946-1175.
Jazz Unlimited – Choirs, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Event involves about 4,200 student performers from concert choirs and jazz choirs from Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Call 509-542-5531..
Nightlife
Clarice Swanson, Contemporary jazz for a Cause, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
T-Zank & Ben Frankie w/C2B, G-LOC & HYPE, Savage sun & more, hip-hop, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Antigone,’ 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $8, $10. A classic Greek tragedy. Call 509-967-6500.
sun | Apr. 23
Dance
Afternoon Jazz at the Pasco Eagles, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7 members, $10 others. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Mid-Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m-4 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Drive, Richland. Free. Call 509-737-1166.
21st Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Cost: $5 for adults; children under 14 are free with paid adult admission. For more information, go to lakesidegemandmineralclub.com. Call 509-308-8312.
Music
Arias@The Emerald, Opera, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $10in advance or $12 at the door. Professional singers and a pianist performing opera, art songs and musical theater. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2905522. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | Apr. 24
Music
Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Apr. 25
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | Apr. 26
Film
Live Cinema: ‘Madama Butterfly’ - Royal Opera, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Cost: $15 General Admission, $10 Students. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Apr. 27
Comedy
Andrew Albert, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
3rd Annual Tri Art for Giving Opening Event, 6-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Featuring live performances by local performing arts and musical groups. Call 509-205-8004
Nightlife
Far Out West, Jamgrass from PDX, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. www.reverbnation.com/faroutwest. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Apr. 28
Art
Don’t Panic — Art Show, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Comedy
Andrew Albert, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 7 p.m., and Planet Nine, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal — Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Painting Churches’, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13.Tickets online at squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
Little Watts Children’s Series: ‘Robin Hood’, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Cost: $10 Adult, $7 Youth. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Apr. 29
Comedy
Andrew Albert, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Colors in Sound, 7-8 p.m., West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave., Richland. $10 Suggested Donation.
Nightlife
Odyssey/Flannel Math Animal/Sui Generis, Prog Rock from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, Hometown Bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Electrathon America Derby Race, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Horn Rapids Kart Track, 3234 Twin Bridges Rd., Richland. Free. Time trails begin at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 11 a.m. Call 509-539-8078.
Jenny’s Hope 8th Annual Super Pet Adoption, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free.
US Military Chaplaincy Fund Dinner Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Cost: $25/person; $48/couple; $140/table of six. Call 509-628-8626.
Tri-Cities Craft Beer Festival, 12-6 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 advance tickets/$25 at the door while supplies last ($15 for Military with valid ID).
Doolittle Raiders Gala, Oregon National Guard Armory, 2100 NW 56th St., Pendleton. 9 a.m-4 p.m. Free. Pre & post war car show, B-25 tours & sponsored rides, military & static displays. 5 p.m-12 a.m. Dinner & Dance. Tickets $50. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2903348 Call 541-278-0141.
Theater
‘Painting Churches’, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13.Tickets online at squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Apr. 30
Theater
‘Painting Churches’, 2:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13.Tickets online at squareup.com/store/valley-theater. Call 509-786-2180.
